THE draws for the next round of the Cornwall cup competitions have been made this lunchtime.
The Ward Williams Senior Cup – for sides in the Western League Premier Division and South West Peninsula League Premier West – is now down to the quarter-final stage with some intriguing ties.
There is an all Western League clash as Falmouth Town welcome St Blazey, while their league rivals Helston Athletic have a tough trip to Premier West high-flyers St Austell.
Premier West leaders Liskeard Athletic will be heavy favourites to win at league rivals Penzance, and that will be the case at Newquay when they welcome a Bodmin Town side that fought back from 3-0 down to beat Bude Town in the last 16.
All ties are scheduled for either January 9 or 10.
The Cornwall Intermediate Cup for sides in the Premier Division and Division One of the St Piran League is at the last 16 stage.
Premier Division East leaders St Dominick have a local derby at last year’s Step Seven champions Saltash Borough, while there are two other all Premier Division East ties involving Post area clubs as North Petherwin welcome Torpoint Athletic Reserves and Gunnislake head to St Austell Reserves.
Premier West Division leaders St Day will visit Division One East outfit Nanpean Rovers if they win their second round clash at Saltash United Reserves.
Nanpean’s league rivals St Blazey Reserves have a tough task against visiting Mousehole Development, while there are three all West Cornwall ties.
The Junior Cup is also down to the last 16 stage with several sides from the east of the county still in.
Division Two high-flyers Pensilva have a long trip down west to either St Just Reserves or New Inn Titans, as will Lanivet Inn at RNAS Culdrose Reserves if they beat St Dennis Development.
Division Three East outfits Lanreath and Bude Town Reserves look good bets to go far, and they will both be happy with home draws against Holmans Sports and Perranwell Reserves respectively.
The draws for each competition are as follows:
Cornwall Senior Cup, Quarter-Finals (ties January 9/10): St Austell v Helston Athletic, Penzance v Liskeard Athletic, Newquay v Bodmin Town, Falmouth Town v St Blazey.
Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Third Round (ties January 20 at 2pm): Hayle v Redruth United; St Blazey Reserves v Mousehole Development; Porthleven v RNAS Culdrose; St Austell Reserves v Gunnislake; Saltash Borough v St Dominick; North Petherwin v Torpoint Athletic Reserves; Saltash United Reserves or St Day v Nanpean Rovers; West Cornwall v St Just.
Cornwall Junior Cup, Fourth Round (ties on January 13 at 2pm): Dropship v Falmouth DC or Mevagissey; Stithians v Probus; Lanreath v Holmans Sports; Tregony v Biscovey; Bodmin Town Reserves v Falmouth United; St Just Reserves or New Inn Titans v Pensilva; RNAS Culdrose Reserves v St Dennis Development or Lanivet Inn; Bude Town Reserves v Perranwell Reserves.