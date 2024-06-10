Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East latest round-up
SALTASH ST STEPHENS Seconds put up a fight before going down to leaders Gorran at Chapel Field on Saturday.
The visitors were dismissed for 167 with Mickey Martin leading from the front with 4-38.
Andy Dore (3-48) and Callum Iles-Wright (2-37) also chipped in.
Saltash’s batsmen unfortunately failed to get going with the exception of the in-form Duncan Nobes who made 53 of their 117 all out which was propped up by 30 extras.
Bude Seconds enjoyed a perfect 40-point weekend in Division Five East as they moved level on points with their Holsworthy counterparts in second.
The Seasiders headed to Werrington on Saturday and Peter Ellis’ 5-21 coupled with wickets for Joe Gliddon (3-25) and Mike Taylor (2-22) helped dismiss the hosts for just 101 despite 35 from Andrew Sachs and a late cameo from Keith Moore (17no).
However Michael Taylor’s unbeaten 57 and 21 not out from Lee Houghton got the job done.
Sunday’s home victory over Roche Thirds was by ten wickets.
Taylor again was in the runs with 61 from just 45 balls while Jack Miles was unbeaten on 30.
Earlier, debutant Dan Petit (3-18) and Mike Taylor (3-21) shared six wickets in Roche’s 116 all out.
Holsworthy Seconds are going nicely in second after a 76-run victory over Gunnislake at Stanhope Park.
Holsworthy were wobbling at 46-5 before a stand of 82 between skipper Lyndon Piper and Lewis Chidley (27) helped them out.
They finished on 160-9 and then destroyed the top order.
Ryan Bridgeman took 2-6 from ten overs, six of which were maidens, before Adam Lovejoy (3-15), Lewis Chidley (2-19 off 5.2) and Daniel Lucas (2-17 off 7) helped them Gunni off for just 84.
South Petherwin Seconds put in a much-improved display at Bugle, but still went down by three wickets.
Batting first on the small Sandy Lane ground, they made 236-5.
James Cawsey (60) and Ollie Peterson (21) got the innings off to a good start before the fireworks were produced by Billy Martin (51 off 51) and Connor Warne, the latter whose 45 came from just 23 balls and included five sixes.
But despite having the hosts 121-4 in reply, Will Barnecut’s unbeaten 90 got Bugle over the line. Richard Watson took 4-51 on debut, while Caleb Forsyth claimed 2-53.
In Division Six East, Luckett Seconds remain second after a three-wicket victory over their Tintagel counterparts at Chapel Field.
Tintagel amassed a competitive 193-7 with Simon Harrison batting through for an unbeaten 81.
Kane Hartland made 37 and Joe Parsons a run-a-ball 16.
Martin Budge took 1-18 from ten overs while Gareth Clements chipped in with 3-36.
Luckett timed their chase to perfection.
Richard Seeley was 68 not out having coming in at three, and with Martin Budge (29), Chris Paton (24) and Gareth Clements (16) chipping in, they were home with 15 balls to spare.
Launceston Thirds were forced to concede their clash at their St Stephen counterparts due to a player shortage higher up the club.
Elsewhere in the division, early pacesetters St Neot Seconds eased past Lanhydrock Thirds by 120 runs at Wenmouth.
Opener Malcolm Copplestone batted through for an unbeaten 98 in their 222-2, while Ted Dyer (4-20) and Stephen Rowe (3-16) shared seven wickets in the reply.
Tideford beat Boconnoc by 24 runs having posted 249 all out, 99 of which came from Thomas Mitchell, while Newquay Fourths won by one wicket at Menheniot-Looe Thirds thanks to an unbroken stand of 48.