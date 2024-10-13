By Phil Westren at the Mennaye Field
CHAMPIONSHIP RUGBY (SATURDAY)
Cornish Pirates 24 Bedford Blues 28
JOEY Conway’s added time try gave the Blues a third victory in as many seasons in West Cornwall on Saturday afternoon.
Centre Charlie McCaig, lock Charlie Rice, and flanker Tomiwa Agbongbon were handed their first league starts for the Pirates, while fit again scrum-half Cam Jones returned to the starting line-up, whilst on the bench replacement hooker Sol Moody was keen to make his Championship debut, as was Redruth forward Jack King who had arrived during the week on loan.
All but immediately after Cornish Pirates’ fly-half Bruce Houston kicked the game off, on a wonderfully sunny October afternoon, wing Arthur Relton scored the game’s opening try left of the Newlyn posts. It was a spectacular opening effort having made a clinically timed interception (5-0).
Bedford replied with former Pirate Alex Day starring at nine, and twice from lineouts the Pirates did well to repel the Blues at the scoreboard corner.
But after centre Charlie McCaig was yellow-carded, seemingly for making a deliberate knock-on, it was former Ireland under 20s prop Conway who dotted down. Fly-half Will Maisey was successful with his conversion attempt.
The home side was forced to defend for a spell, and did especially well to initially frustrate the Blues thanks to some dogged tackling.
Then, following good play from skipper Bokenham, play would eventually be taken deep inside Bedford’s half. As a try looked likely to be scored at the old Western National corner, one would materialise on the half hour mark for hooker Morgan Nelson. Houston this time added the extras.
Unfortunately, it was a case of back in the lead one moment and giving it away the next, as a mistake at the back gave the Blues territory which enabled their prolific try-scoring wing Dean Adamson to canter in at the Penzance posts. Maisey then converted for a half-time score of 14-12.
By his standards, Maisey surprisingly missed penalty chances all but either side of the break, whilst it all felt a little more promising for the Pirates when lock Matt Cannon’s scrum cap identified him as the scorer of a converted try to put the home team back in front. The try was Cannon’s first in Pirates’ colours.
Yet again, however, the acquired lead was short-lived, as a converted try by centre Lucas Titherington saw the visitors regain the lead.
The Pirates had made changes that freshened up their game, and following a good period of play, replacement prop Billy Young was another to score his first five-pointer for the club, which also provided a bonus point.
Although the conversion attempt from replacement fly-half Iwan Jenkins went wide, one felt that there was now a hope that the team could score again and proceed to wrap up a victory, but it was not to be.
Giving penalties away and forced to defend desperately would eventually lead to Conway’s second, and all-important, last minute try. It appeared that the ball was perhaps knocked on, but it wasn’t spotted at the time, and with the try converted there was understandable frustration at the final whistle.
However, supporters are aware that the new-look Pirates needs time to develop.
CORNISH PIRATES: Will Trewin (Iwan Price-Thomas, 60), Matt McNab, Charlie McCaig, Joe Elderkin, Arthur Relton, Bruce Houston (Iwan Jenkins, 60), Cam Jones (Dan Hiscocks, 52); Billy Keast (Billy Young, 60), Morgan Nelson (Sol Moody, 79) Jay Tyack (James French, 52), Matt Cannon (Harry Hocking, 67), Charlie Rice, Tomiwa Agbongbon, Will Gibson, Hugh Bokenham (captain). Replacement (not used): Jack King.
Tries: Relton, Nelson, Cannon, Young; Convs: Houston (2); Pens: N/A.