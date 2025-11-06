THE Cornish Pirates will look to make it three Champ Rugby victories on the spin tomorrow night when they visit Nottingham (7.45pm).
The Pirates head to the East Midlands off the back of seeing off London Scottish and previously unbeaten Caldy, a result which has moved them up to sixth in the standings.
However, Nottingham will provide a stern test as the Archers currently sit third in the table with four wins from five starts - and are just three points adrift of defending champions Ealing Trailfinders.
There are several changes to the Pirates starting line-up this weekend, including in the backs the return of fit-again winger Arthur Relton.
The other changes are in the forwards where there are returns for prop Billy Young, who was a replacement last week, and hooker Morgan Nelson.
Luke Ratcliff is named to make his first starting appearance at openside-flanker, while Josh King is selected in the ‘6’ shirt, with his place in last week’s engine room taken by Charlie Rice.
For the latter, who has been unavailable because of injury, the game will mark his first league outing of the campaign.
Finally, having arrived at the Mennaye Field this week, 21-year-old Welsh scrum-half Orson James, who is on dual-registration from the Exeter Chiefs, is named amongst the replacements.
Speaking ahead of tomorrow night’s encounter, Cornish Pirates’ joint head coach Alan Paver said: “Firstly, looking back to last week, we needed the win against Caldy, and especially at home, with thanks also to our support on the day.
“From a playing perspective our intent was real, as was the want and drive, but some of the core skills broke down and certain of the tactics we put in place weren’t there, so they are things we will hope to improve on this weekend.
“Naturally, as coaches we always want more, plus we are aware too that Nottingham have a good coaching group. They have deservedly started the season well, following these past couple of years when have had time to start to understand what their game is, and to bed their group in.
“They are a formidable side now, especially at home, but having said that I do feel we are quite evenly matched, and the outcome will likely once again come down to those crucial moments in the game.”
CORNISH PIRATES: 15 Iwan Price-Thomas; 14 Arthur Relton, 13 Chester Ribbons, 12 Joe Elderkin, 11 Matty Ward; 10 Arwel Robson, 9 Dan Hiscocks; 1 Billy Young, 2 Morgan Nelson, 3 Alfie Petch; 4 Charlie Rice, 5 Alfie Bell; 6 Josh King, 7 Luke Ratcliff, 8 Tomi Agbongbon. Replacements: 16 Matt Pritchard, 17 Alessandro Heaney, 18 James French, 19 Milo Hallam, 20 Barnaby Elderkin, 21 Orson James, 22 Louie Sinclair 23 Harry Yates.
