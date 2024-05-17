THE make-up of the South West Peninsula League Premier West for the 2024/25 season has been announced by the FA.
As expected, Millbrook, who finished bottom of the Western League Premier Divisio, have been relegated and can look forward to derby dates with fellow East Cornwall rivals Liskeard Athletic, Callington Town and Dobwalls.
St Austell who just edged Liskeard in a superb battle for the title, have gone up to the Western League Premier Division where they will join neighbours St Blazey and fellow Cornish sides Saltash United and Torpoint Athletic.
At the other end of the spectrum, St Day, who cruised to the St Piran League Premier Division West title, have been promoted after achieving the ground grading criteria required.
Mullion have taken voluntary demotion while bottom side Sticker have been given a reprieve on a points per game basis.
The rest of the 17-team division is the same.
The league for the 2024/25 season is as follows: Bodmin Town, Bude Town, Callington Town, Camelford, Dobwalls, Holsworthy, Launceston, Liskeard Athletic, Millbrook, Newquay, Penzance, St Day, St Dennis, Sticker, Truro City Reserves, Wadebridge Town, Wendron United.