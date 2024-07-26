By Gareth Davies
TRURO City are delighted to announce two signings ahead of the 2024/25 Vanarama National League South season.
The first of those is Seidou Sanogo on a two-year deal, until the summer of 2026.
Sanogo, a midfielder by trade, has been training with the Tinners’ first team squad throughout pre-season and he caught in the eye in friendly victories over Torpoint Athletic and Willand Rovers.
Last season, Sanogo was a regular for Isthmian Premier Division side Folkestone Invicta, where he bagged eight goals. Prior to joining the Step Three outfit in December 2023, he previously played for Chatham Town, helping the Chats win the Isthmian League South East title in 2022-23.
“I am very happy and the club is perfect for me,” he told trurocity.co.uk. “The style the team play is good and the manager has been pushing for me to sign because he believes we will do very well in this league.
“For me, I will always work hard to try my best for the badge and for the fans. So far, I am really enjoying it.
“I can see that this club is a project that is building momentum with a new stadium and that will mean more fans can come and see us express ourselves as players.
“I think this will a good year for Truro City, helped by the new manager, who is very experienced at this level.
“I feel that this is right move for me at this moment in time and although I was pleased with my performances in the two friendlies, there is more to come from me in a Truro City shirt.”
Truro City are also pleased to announce the signing of midfielder Yassine En-Neyah.
This will be a second spell in Truro colours for the 24-year-old after he played 14 times, scoring once, in the 2022-23 campaign for City.
Moroccan born and also eligible to play for Ireland and Italy, En-Neyah played a lead role in Truro’s Southern League play-off final win over Bracknell Town.
He left City 12 months ago and joined League Two outfit Colchester United, but spent most of last term on loan to Maldron and Tiptree.
Along with spells at League of Ireland clubs Shelbourne and Waterford, En-Neyah came through the ranks at Premier League Nottingham Forest, making one FA Cup appearance against former European champions Chelsea in January 2020.
“After speaking to the manager, I couldn’t wait to come back,” En-Neyah told trurocity.co.uk.
“I know the people around the club and I am excited to play in a new stadium and a new league for me.
“I am looking forward to play with some of the boys that I know from before and the players that I don’t know that well yet. The gaffer has given me encouragement to just get out there to show what I can do.
“I have a bit more experience in men’s football compared to when I was here before and I really want to test myself in a league higher for Truro than last time.
“Hopefully we can push on and do well and I wouldn’t have signed for Truro City if I didn’t think we could have a successful season.”