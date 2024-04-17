Paddy Carney was victorious in the The Galloway Trophy for the Autumn Series, with Peter Grzelinski in second and Mark Lentell third. Robin Davis won the Slow Mono category. Individual awards went to the following: Fort Picklecombe Boatel Challenge Cup (best junior including all races) – Benjamin Morgan; Chris Withington Single Handed Trophy – Finlay Morgan; Langdon Memorial Trophy (best points for three major series) – Finlay Morgan – 37pts (Peter Grzelinski was second with 43 points and Paddy Carney was third with 48 points); Clubman Trophy – Ian and Fleur Turpitt for their year-long support of the club; Drake Cup (most improved sailor) – Kai Syrett; Persistent Oar – Cliff Webb; The Capsize Trophy – Jeremy Dain.