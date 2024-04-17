By Sue Webb
CAWSAND Bay Sailing Club recently held their annual presentation of awards at The Old Ship at Kingsand.
A number of races and series were held throughout the season with various winners.The Wake Up Series was won by Paddy Carney with Finlay Morgan second and Peter Grzelinski third.
The Cawsand Bay Cup for The Sunday Series was also won by Paddy with runner-up being Finlay and Peter in third.First in the Slow Mono Category was Robin Davis with Kai Syrett second.
The Burnham Challenge Cup for the Thursday Series was won by Finlay Morgan with Peter Grzelinski in second and third place went to Andrew Molloy with crew Phil Holmes.
Robin Davis again won the Slow Mono category with Kai Syrett in second, beating his father Matt Syrett who took third.
Commodore’s Points Cup for the Summer Series was won by Paddy Carney with Finlay Morgan second and Peter Grzelinski third. Robin Davis won the Slow Mono Category.
The William Henry Dean Trophy for first Fast Mono in the Regatta was won by Finlay Morgan, with Guy Pearson second and Paddy Carney third.
Paddy Carney was victorious in the The Galloway Trophy for the Autumn Series, with Peter Grzelinski in second and Mark Lentell third. Robin Davis won the Slow Mono category. Individual awards went to the following: Fort Picklecombe Boatel Challenge Cup (best junior including all races) – Benjamin Morgan; Chris Withington Single Handed Trophy – Finlay Morgan; Langdon Memorial Trophy (best points for three major series) – Finlay Morgan – 37pts (Peter Grzelinski was second with 43 points and Paddy Carney was third with 48 points); Clubman Trophy – Ian and Fleur Turpitt for their year-long support of the club; Drake Cup (most improved sailor) – Kai Syrett; Persistent Oar – Cliff Webb; The Capsize Trophy – Jeremy Dain.