CARADON HOCKEY CLUB RESULTS – SATURDAY, APRIL 13
WEST HOCKEY LEAGUE
MEN’S DIVISION TWO SOUTH
Caradon 1 Plymouth Marjon Seconds 2
CARADON hosted relegation-threatened Plymouth Marjon Seconds at Lux Park in their final league game of the season.
From the outset, the Marjon defence was organised and resilient, making critical tackles and thwarting Caradon's attacking efforts.
The visitors were then rewarded midway through the half as they capitalised on some space through the middle to take the lead.
Caradon fought back valiantly, with Tyler Walsh leveling the game with a well-taken goal. However, Marjon responded quickly, regaining the lead with a drag flick past the Caradon defense. As the halftime whistle blew, Marjon held a narrow 2-1 advantage.
The second half saw Marjon dig deep, defending staunchly and managing the clock effectively to maintain their lead. Despite both teams pushing for goals, neither side managed to alter the scoreline in the second half.
WOMEN’S PREMIER
Gwent 6 Caradon 1
CARADON travelled into Wales to play their final game of the season and came away with no points but lots of pride on how they performed.
With key players missing, several were called up from the second team and they all showed what good depth the club has in ability.
However, they soon found themselves 3-0 down.
But a formation change helped and they began to pile on pressure of their own, although several goal-line clearances kept the score the same.
Nicole Harding put in a player of the match performance and coupled with the ever-energetic Abbie Ingram in midfield, Caradon looked the better team.
Libby Walsh and Daisy Hunn were solid on the left and through their tenacity created a chance for Laura Hill to score from close range. This surged Gwent forward and they added to their scoreline to leave Caradon disappointed with another flattering scoreline.