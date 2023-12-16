Despite a disallowed goal from Amy White, courtesy of an umpire’s keen eye on a well-spotted foul, there was a moment of celebration after a fantastic build-up from joint Players of the Match Pippa Hedley and Amy White. As Duchy gained momentum in the second half, Jessie Eldridge manned the centre of the pitch well and the defensive prowess of Debs Johns, Rach Quick, and Georgia Hall kept the home goal protected, saving many shots with swift stickwork.