CARADON Indoor Bowls Club held their annual presentation day on Wednesday, April 3 at the Sports Club in Lux Park.
The ladies trophies were presented by Di Jackson, senior vice-president of the Cornwall County Women’s Indoor Bowls Association, while the men’s awards were handed out by Gordon Thomas, president of the Cornwall County Indoor Bowls Association.
The club are also looking to recruit some new bowlers ahead of next season.
A ‘Taster Day’ will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 10am to midday for anyone wishing to have a try at indoor bowling.
The club will be represented at the forthcoming community fair at Liskeard’s Public Hall on Saturday, April 20, so come along and have a chat.
The main award, the Open Singles was won by Chris Harrison who also won the Sylvia Isbell Singles event, while Kevin Harvey took home the Men’s Singles title.
The winners of each section were as follows:
Men’s and mixed competition results 2023/24: Monday Morning Triples: Winners – M Nancekivell, R Marchant, J Carr, R Richardson, G Deacon; Runners-up – R Bishop, I Slade, B Holter, J Robins, J LeBrocq; Monday Morning Handicap Triples: Winners – E Niciecki, J Banks, B Clarke, M Benger; Runners-up – R Bishop, I Slade, B Holter, J Robins and J LeBrocq; Tuesday Evening Pairs: Winners – R Bishop and I Slade; Runners-up – D Wiltshire and P Thomas; Tuesday Evening Handicap Pairs: Winners – G Squance and I McDonald; Runners-up – A Henderson and N Smith; Friday Morning Triples: Winners – M Nancekivell, R Marchant, J Carr, R Richardson and G Deacon; Runners-up – P Bourne, D Wiltshire, P Thomas, T Harrison and J LeBrocq; Friday Morning Handicap Triples: Winners – D Trundle, G Coggon, B Norris, T Parker and J Pennell; Runners-up – P Wilson, M Tout, S Uglow and P Piper; Open Singles: Winner – C Harrison; Runner-up – I Slade; Men’s Singles: Winner – K Harvey; Runner-up – I Slade; Men’s Drawn Pairs: Winners – I Slade and E Niciecki; Runners-up – P Bourne and B Norris; Open Mixed: Winner – N Smith; Runner-up – B Norris; Mixed Pairs: Winners – R Marchant and J Marchant; Runners-up – C Bishop and B Bishop; Mixed Pairs Handicap: Winenrs – C Bishop and B Bishop; Runners-up – R Marchant and J Marchant.
Ladies Competition results 2023/24: Four Wood Singles: Winner – C Harrison; Runner-up – C Bishop; Sylvia Isbell Singles: Winner – C Harrison; Runner-up – J Marchant; Drawn Pairs: Winners – C Harrison and E Gill; Runners-up – S Hinds and D Andrews; Pairs League: Winners – S Norris, C Harrison and D Andrews; Runners-up – L Groves, P Williams and P Dalton; Triples League: Winners – K Mote, D Andrews, J Whitehurst, C Harrison, S Norris, L Tennant and S Hinds; Runners-up – J Lambourne, C Grose, L Groves, H Neville, L Nicholson, A Spearman and P Williams; Triples Handicap: Winners – J Lambourne, C Grose, L Groves, H Neville, L Nicholson, A Spearman, P Williams; Runners-up – K Mote, D Andrews, J Whitehurst, C Harrison, S Norris, L Tennant and S Hinds; Rinks League: Winners – R James, E Gill, T Highton, J Marchant, D Thomas and Y Wiltshire; Runners-up – R Redfern, C Bishop, L Day, D Jackson, P Rutherford and E Turner; Rinks Handicap: Winners – R Redfern, C Bishop, L Day, D Jackson, P Rutherford and E Turner; Runners-up – K Mote, D Andrews, J Whitehurst, C Harrison, S Norris, L Tennant and S Hinds.