Ladies Competition results 2023/24: Four Wood Singles: Winner – C Harrison; Runner-up – C Bishop; Sylvia Isbell Singles: Winner – C Harrison; Runner-up – J Marchant; Drawn Pairs: Winners – C Harrison and E Gill; Runners-up – S Hinds and D Andrews; Pairs League: Winners – S Norris, C Harrison and D Andrews; Runners-up – L Groves, P Williams and P Dalton; Triples League: Winners – K Mote, D Andrews, J Whitehurst, C Harrison, S Norris, L Tennant and S Hinds; Runners-up – J Lambourne, C Grose, L Groves, H Neville, L Nicholson, A Spearman and P Williams; Triples Handicap: Winners – J Lambourne, C Grose, L Groves, H Neville, L Nicholson, A Spearman, P Williams; Runners-up – K Mote, D Andrews, J Whitehurst, C Harrison, S Norris, L Tennant and S Hinds; Rinks League: Winners – R James, E Gill, T Highton, J Marchant, D Thomas and Y Wiltshire; Runners-up – R Redfern, C Bishop, L Day, D Jackson, P Rutherford and E Turner; Rinks Handicap: Winners – R Redfern, C Bishop, L Day, D Jackson, P Rutherford and E Turner; Runners-up – K Mote, D Andrews, J Whitehurst, C Harrison, S Norris, L Tennant and S Hinds.