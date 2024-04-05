CORNISH clubs in the Western League face another exciting Saturday tomorrow - weather dependent - as the season starts to head towards it’s conclusion.
Helston Athletic and Falmouth Town are right in the mix for a first-ever promotion to Step Four, and are both in action tomorrow.
Falmouth, who are third, three points behind leaders Helston, welcome the side in between them in the standings, Clevedon Town.
The Somerset side are a point behind Helston but have played two games more, making it a must-win game for them.
While a huge crowd is expected for that one at Bickland Park, Helston ‘host’ Cornish rivals Saltash United at Coach Road in Newton Abbot due to Kellaway Park being waterlogged.
The Ashes travel up the A38 decent form, and would love to cause an upset against a Blues side that have several former Saltash players in their ranks.
Saltash are now 11 points clear of second bottom Welton Rovers who were recently deducted three points for failing to fulfil a fixture at Barnstaple Town recently.
Torpoint Athletic are not in action on Saturday before Tuesday’s big derby with Saltash at The Mill, but St Blazey and Millbrook are.
The Brook have battled away superbly despite losing their entire team over the summer, and although they are set to go down, they have become more and more competitive and have won a couple of games.
They have a golden chance to make it three tomorrow when third bottom Oldland Abbotonians head down from Bristol.
They are four points clear of Welton with a game in-hand, and a victory coupled with a Rovers defeat at St Blazey will see them in pole position to survive.
Western League Premier Division fixtures (3pm unless stated): Bridgwater United v Ilfracombe Town, Buckland Athletic v Shepton Mallet, Falmouth Town v Clevedon Town, Helston Athletic v Saltash United (2.30pm at Coach Road, Newton Abbot), Millbrook v Oldland Abbotonians, Nailsea and Tickenham v Brixham, St Blazey v Welton Rovers, Street v Barnstaple Town.