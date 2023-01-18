Cornwall Premier Team’s final ESMBA Inter County Championship group match with Hampshire at Carnmoggas on Sunday has been cancelled as Hampshire are unable to raise a team.
Cornwall will therefore finish third in Group One of the Premier One section of the Inter County Championship and secure their position in the Premier One section for the 2023/4 season.
Cornwall's A Team await the result of Devon hosting Dorset on Sunday to know if they will have any further matches in this year's competition.
On Saturday, 23 teams will compete in the County Triples to be played at Carnmoggas, with eight places in the finals up for grabs.
On Saturday, January 28, 35 bowlers are entered to play across two sessions at Carnmoggas in the County Two Wood Singles, competing for the eight places on offer in the finals on Saturday, February 18.
On Sunday, January 29, 64 bowlers are entered in to play in the re-arranged County Four Wood Pairs at Carnmoggas, competing for the eight places in the finals on Saturday, February 18.