OF THE Post area teams in the SWPL Premier West, only Callington Town and Camelford were in action on Saturday due to the December deluges, and with contrasting fortunes.
Callington, missing some key players, were well beaten 6-0 at title-hopefuls St Austell at a wet and windy Poltair Park, but it was the opposite for the Camels as they thrashed Truro City Reserves at Trefrew Park.
The Camels led 1-0 at the break through an own goal, but after the restart it was almost one-way traffic.
Sam Watts added a second before Andy Boxall’s brilliant free-kick made it three.
Truro pulled one back from the penalty spot to give themselves hope, but further efforts from Mark Gusterson and man of the match Eli Evans ensured Reg Hambly’s side bounced back from their derby defeat at Wadebridge Town.
