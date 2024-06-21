CALLINGTON have named an unchanged side for the fourth straight week for tomorrow’s home clash with champions Wadebridge at Moores Park in the ECB Cornwall Premier League.
Cally’s eight-match unbeaten run in all competitions came to a disappointing end last Saturday at Helston as they went down by ten runs having been set 192 to win, and know they will need to be much improved to face a side that haven’t quite hit the heights of last year’s performances so far.
While Callington’s middle order had a rare off day last weekend as they fell to 102-6, they will be encouraged that numbers seven to ten made 85 between them, including 31 from James Brenton who will be hoping for a move up the order in the coming weeks.
Wadebridge have been beaten three times from six outings, including a 25-run defeat to Werrington last Saturday, although the rain had a big say in proceedings.
Having been 227 to win in 38 overs, they were 119-3 after 25.3 when a second band of rain swept in.
That meant when they came back out, they had just 27 balls to get 175 which was always going to prove a difficult ask.
CALLINGTON v Wadebridge: Aidan Libby, Luke Brenton, Liam Lindsay, Graham Wagg, Max Waller, Matt Shepherd, James Brenton, Toby May (capt), Joe White (wkt), Ben Ellis, Harry Sawyers.
THE seconds have had a mixed campaign so far in Division Two East, but are still sitting in the top four ahead of tomorrow’s clash at in-form St Blazey.
They make three changes from last weekend’s five-wicket defeat to Tintagel.
Batting all-rounder Ben Allsop is available again and plays, while wicket-keeper James Moon comes in for Charlie Coates, which means Blake Tancock plays as a batsman.
Spinner Rhys Hodge is preferred to Joe Coates.
CALLINGTON SECONDS at St Blazey: Alex Robinson, Richard Brown (capt), Nick Parker, Blake Tancock, Ben Allsop, Liam Hunn, James Moon (wkt), Jim Shorten, Rhys Hodge, Ben Alford, Ryan Hodge.
THE thirds were beaten by 12 runs in a 25-over game against their St Austell counterparts last weekend and will hope to bounce back at Liskeard.
Skipper Toby Beresford-Power is able to name a strong side as wicket-keeper Mohamad Durrani-Zubair and all-rounder Zak Newton-Jenkins return, as do all-rounder Chris Simpson and left-arm spinner Joe Coates from the second team.
CALLINGTON THIRDS at Liskeard: Tom Neville, Toby Beresford-Power (capt), Peter Tancock, Chris Simpson, Mohamed Durrani-Zubair (wkt), Zak Newton-Jenkins, Ben Neville, Oscar Crichton, Harvey Poad, Joe Coates, Joe Dobby.