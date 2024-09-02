ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Callington v Redruth
CALLINGTON’S superb title bid fell on the penultimate weekend as Redruth earned an impressive five-wicket victory at Moores Park.
Cally went into the game 13 points adrift of leaders Penzance, but a poor batting display coupled with the West Cornwall club’s emphatic victory over St Austell ensured the title went to St Clare for the fourth title in five years following Wadebridge’s success last summer.
Callington were sent in by Reds skipper Piran Kent, and after Aidan Libby made a quick 13, he and opening partner – Aussie seamer Alex MacInnes – made important breakthroughs.
MacInnes took care of Libby before the division’s leading run scorer, South African Liam Lindsay, fell for a duck to Kent.
From there on, Redruth kept things tight and struck in the 11th over with Kent having Matt Shepherd caught by Toby Stoddard for 15.
Luke Brenton struck a six, but he and former Somerset man Max Waller (17) both fell with the score on 57, and Cally were in trouble.
Kian Burns was lbw to Ellis Whiteford for nine (69-6), but although slow, captain Graham Wagg and Cambridgeshire all-rounder Mohammed Danyaal appeared to rebuild the innings with a stand of 46 in 112 balls.
But just as Cally were hoping to launch a late assault to get them up towards and beyond 160, Danyaal (21) and Wagg (23) fell within six runs of each other.
Joe White made ten from 20 balls, but they were all out with eight balls remaining for 131.
Redruth openers Toby Whiteford and Peter Howells then attacked with 25 coming from the first 11 balls, but both departed to make it 27-2.
Cally took three further wickets as Ben Ellis (2-33) and Danyaal (2-47) took a brace each, but they couldn’t oust Sri Lankan pro Dulash Udayanga (57no) as the title went west.