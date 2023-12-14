CALLINGTON wicket-keeper Fred Wilkinson has left Moores Park to join champions Wadebridge ahead of the 2024 ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign.
Wilkinson joined the club along with brothers George, Henry and James ahead of the 2022 season, and has taken 44 dismissals behind the stumps.
However with Wadebridge looking for a new man to take the gloves, and Wilkinson wanting to bat up the order having been at eight or nine, he has decided to head to Egloshayle Park as the Swans look to defend their crown.
While it is disappointing for Callington, they have a ready-made replacement in the shape of director of cricket Joe White who played as a batsman last season. White has kept in over 300 games for the club since joining from Looe as a teenager, and his switch back to the gloves will enable new skipper Graham Wagg to choose an extra batsman or bowler.