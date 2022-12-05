CALLINGTON Cricket Club have pulled off the signing of Somerset and Dutch international all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe ahead of next summer’s ECB Cornwall Premier League campaign.
The 37-year-old made his international debut for South Africa in March 2009, making an unbeaten 48 from just 30 balls during a T20 international against Australia.
After sporadic appearances for the South Africans up to 2011 where he made 13 appearances in both One Day and T20 cricket, he secured a Dutch passport in 2015 and was soon selected for the 2015 ICC Men’s World T20 Qualifier.
He joined Somerset in 2016 and has been at Taunton ever since, scoring one of the best List A hundreds of all time, smashing 165 not out against Surrey in the Royal London One Day Cup.
He was part of the Dutch squad that reached the Super 12 stage of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, and pulled off one of the tournament’s best catches.
