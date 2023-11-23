CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced the signing of left-arm spinner Joe Coates ahead of the 2024 season.
Coates joins from Division Three East outfit Boconnoc where he has excelled in recent seasons, picking up 131 wickets since joining from Liskeard in 2018.
He has collected 397 wickets in all competitions throughout his career, and is also a more than handy lower order batsman and fielder.
Coates will provide plenty of competition throughout the sides at Moores Park where brother Charlie already plays.