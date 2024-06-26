Callington and Wadebridge are set to lock horns tonight (Wed, June 26) in the final of the Clive Rosevear Insurance Hawkey Cup at Wheal Eliza, St Austell (6pm).
The two sides have faced each other in the final three times previously, in 1973, 1974 and 2000.
The teams also played each other last weekend that saw Wadebridge ease to a 106-run victory at Callington, showing they’re not going to give up their title without a fight.
Callington are in final for the first time since 2015 after demolishing Wadebridge Seconds by 146 runs at Egloshayle Park. They have won the competition more times then any other side with 13 victories.
Premier League champions Wadebridge secured their place after defeating St Austell by 13 runs, thus stopping them from reaching their third successive final. Their last appearance and victory in the final was in 2021.
Wadebridge team for tonight’s final: James Turpin, Matt Robins, Matt Rowe, Kevin Renecke, Matt Butler, Kelvin Snell, Callum Wilson, Freddie Wilkinson (wk), Elliot Dunnett, Chris Rogers, Matt Lawrence.
Callington’s team is set to be named.