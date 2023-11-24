LAUNCESTON visit Brixham tomorrow in Regional One South West looking to restart another winning run after last weekend’s defeat at high-flying Devonport Services (2.30pm).
The All Blacks went down 28-18 in Plymouth, but it was all square with seven minutes to go, which goes to show how close the game was.
Before that, Launceston had lost just one of their opening eight matches, and if they can pick up maximum points at Astley Park, would move to within four points of leaders Chew Valley.
However, Brixham are Launceston’s bogey side.
Since the Cornishmen got promoted back to Step Five in 2019, Brixham have yet to lose in five encounters.
The Fishermen are also coming into form after a tough set of fixtures to start with, and put 77 points on struggling Matson last weekend.
They average nearly 40 points a game, but do concede nearly 30 a game as well.
Launceston’s defence has been miserly conceding just 169 points from their nine outings with only Barnstaple’s better (165), although seven sides have been more prolific in attack than their 241.
With the original contest between the two only postponed three weeks ago, Launceston have been fortunate that only two players are unavailable.
Influential centre Cam Fogden is away, while fly-half Glenn Coles is also unavailable.
That means a serious reshuffle of the back line.
Adam Collings comes in at scrum-half with skipper Tom Sandercock switching to outside-centre where he will partner Todd Crofts in the midfield.
Collings’ half-back partner will be James Tucker, who moves up from full-back with Ben Bryant switching to the 15 shirt.
Jamie Chapman, who started the season in the team, comes in on the wing.
The starting pack remains the same, although this week there are three forward options off the bench as flanker George Bone is called up after returning from injury in the seconds last week.
There is frustration for the seconds however as they have had to concede their Cornwall Duchy Senior Cup clash at St Austell Seconds due to a lack of front row options and a shortage of players.
However Launceston Ladies are in action on Sunday in their Women’s Junior Cup fourth round clash with Paignton at Polson Bridge (3pm).
LAUNCESTON at Brixham: Ben Bryant, Jamie Chapman, Tom Sandercock (capt), Todd Crofts, Dan Pearce, James Tucker, Adam Collings; Ethan Pearce-Cowley, Levent Bulut, Mitch Hawken, Dan Goldsmith, Albert Horne, Tom Bottoms, Lloyd Duke, Brandon Rowley. Replacements: Alex Bartlett, Leion Cole, George Bone.