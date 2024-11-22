By Ayesha Gillespie
TAMAR TROTTERS RUNNING CLUB LATEST NEWS
IT HAS been an exciting few weeks for our recent couch to 5K graduates.
On November 11, five of our lovely new graduates received their certificates after completing the final day of their 10-week training program.
They ran in the dark and finished for a well-deserved beer in the Ploughboy Inn, as is the Trotter way.
The following week, a few of the new graduates attended Central Park Parkrun to run their first Parkrun 5K, supported by lots of old and new Trotters.
The next course will be starting on Friday January 10, so please visit our Facebook page if you are interested in joining up for a supportive, fun and motivating ten weeks.
A few other Trotters were busy that week with the Lobster Lollop which is held along the Camel Trail, taking place on Saturday, November 16.
There was a 10K and a 10-mile option – both wonderfully flat and therefore fast!
Arlene Powell did the 10-miler in 1:28:55 and Catherine Simms did it in 1:36:25.
We had a larger group for the 10k and Liam Jonas got a new PB and placed 14th overall with a time of 43:52.
The rest of the times were as follows: Lisa Shennan – 1:07:50; Alison Langley – 1:09:34; Shelley Kirk – 1:14:03; Jude Hollyman – 1:18:17; Susan Mason – 1:18:44.
The same evening saw The Burrator Noir.
What was supposed to be a 12-miler, changed last minute to a ten-mile route.
Lots of people were rolling ankles and there was lots of chatter at the end about people taking accidental detours and ending up in bogs.
Ayesha Gillespie finished 19th overall and placed as second female with 1:39:29.
To get involved with the club, visit www.tamartrotters.co.uk or search ‘Tamar Trotters Running Club’ on Facebook.