By Ayesha Gillespie – Tamar Trotters Running Club
IT’S always nice to share some Trotter news and things haven’t slowed down heading into autumn with people of all abilities working hard.
Eve Tandy took part in the Roadford Reservoir 10K on Sunday, September 1. Eve is a previous Couch to 5K graduate who now dedicates a lot of her time to helping with the club.
She has arranged fundraisers and supports with all sorts of club events such as the C25K sessions and planning social events for the other members. This was her second ever 10K and are extremely proud of her commitment and dedication to continuing from her C25K course.
Bex Ezra-Ham had her first ever elite start at Swansea Bay 10K. She snuck in a sub 36 minutes with a time of 35:54 and was the fourth female finished in a tough field.
She started with 2024 bronze medallist at the European Athletics Championships, Calli Thackery. Huge congratulations to her.
Ollie Oldfield was representing Cornwall at the Chippenham Half Marathon on Sunday, September 15.
He contributed to the Cornish team walking away with a first place at the South West Half Marathon Championships. He finished in just 1:16:10, which was good enough for 18th overall out of the 994 runners that completed the course.
Jill Morton took part in her first race in 20 years; a 10K in Worcester that makes up part of the Worcester City Runs weekend. Husband, Richard Morton, did the half marathon on the Sunday (September 15) and finished in 1:48:46. This was enough for him to secure a second in age category (MV70) win.
The Truro Half Marathon on Sunday, September 15 managed to tempt a group of hardy Trotters, despite the endless hills.
Sid Standlick finished in an impressive 1:38:10 to be 69th overall, while Ayesha Gillespie (1:43:32) was fourth in her agegroup as was Alison Caldwell’s 1:58:27 in the F45-49 age group. Steve Baker (1:59:26) rounded off a hat-trick of fourths in the M65-69 section.
The other times were as follows: Adam Speare – 1:57:49; Arlene Powell – 2:14:14; Rosetta Edmonds – 2:19:53; Catherine Simms – 2:21:06 (two minutes faster than her best in the event); Darren Blenkinsop – 2:23:31.
Following 12 races of the 14-event Cornish Grand Prix Race Series, two Trotters – Sid Standlick and Richard Morton – have completed at least eight races.
Heading into Sunday’s Marazion 10K, Sid was third overall in the M40-44 age group, with Richard leading the way in the M70-74 section.
Susan Horne took part in Teignbridge Trotters’ Ladies’ 10K race on Sunday, September 22, and in wet and hilly conditions, finished in 1:06:14.
If you would like further information about joining the club for running, triathalon or the Couch to 5k programme, search ‘Tamar Trotters Running Club Saltash’ on Facebook or visit www.tamartrotters.co.uk