Burton will be desperate and dangerous opponents for Pilgrims
Subscribe newsletter
Even the most optimistic Plymouth Argyle supporter (and this generally gloomy scribe could never be included in this valiant band of brothers and sisters) would not have predicted back in the summer that come mid-November and the fulfilling of 18 league fixtures, that the Greens would be sitting proudly on top of League One, writes Ted Sherrell.
So far they have had a splendid campaign, one of solid achievement in the present and much promise for the future.
Whilst their away performances have been good, those at Home Park have made the record books.
For there, astoundingly, they have played nine league games and won them all – something the Pilgrims have never before achieved in their long history; and several have been gained versus promotion rivals, the likes of Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday, which is vital when one thinks in terms of the ‘six-point’ outlook.
Also, away, the Ocean City outfit have been sound, with the sole vivid exception being that 5-1 drubbing by Charlton Athletic at The Valley back in August – an almost incomprehensible result when viewing the success of their overall campaign.
It is clear that manager Steven Schumacher, as well as being an adroit tactician, armoured his powerful squad with a laudable, and priceless ‘never-say-die’ mindset.
This is exemplified by the fact that so many times in their, overall, excellent run this late summer and autumn, the Greens have come from behind to win matches.
Most recently – and, indeed, memorably – was the crucial Devon Derby versus Exeter City on the evening witches stalk the earth, Hallowe’en.
On a Monday night that produced gale force winds and lashing rain, the Pilgrims twice came from behind to defeat a very good Grecians side, by four goals to two, to the sheer joy of the Green Army that made up the vast bulk of the sell-out crowd. Truly a memorable match, played in an excellent spirit and most decidedly when taking into account the appalling conditions, a credit to both sides.
The Argyle manager’s contribution to the city football club’s present success is clearly immense; not least his judgement in both team selection plus his shrewd – at times almost uncanny – use of substitutes, especially in terms of strikers. For many times he has brought on forwards later in games and they have delivered – they have scored goals, so often ones which have been crucial to the cause of the Home Park outfit.
Still, where Argyle lie in the league table at present is of no lasting relevance; where they find themselves at the end of the season – the early part of May – most certainly will be, however, and that lies six months and, crucially, 28 league fixtures away.
The law of averages suggests that there will be ‘potholes’ in the road which the Greens need to negotiate successfully if the club are, at last, to regain a much-coveted Championship place next season.
For sure, some impediments to their progress will be put in their way; such is life, of course, but Argyle, because of their success so far this year, are prime targets.
Sides will attempt to ‘up their game’ - some will succeed. Also in a division where the top six are in for promotion – the leading brace automatically, the next four contesting the play-offs – and the bottom quartet will next year play in League Two, at least three quarters of the 24 outfits will be trying either to achieve the former or avoid the latter.
Certainly a side which at present are perilously close to the trap door are Burton Albion.
This Staffordshire club which has always had relatively small gates, have, in recent years, punched well above their weight.
Most ably managed a while ago by Nigel Clough, the Brewers came into the EFL as recently as 2009; since then they have generally done very well – indeed they had two seasons in the Championship.
It has not gone there way this time around however, for when the Pilgrims trot out at the Pirelli Stadium tomorrow (3pm), they will be confronted by a side bottom of the league; thus desperate opponents and, in consequence, dangerous ones.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |