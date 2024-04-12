By Ayesha Gillespie
TAMAR TROTTERS MARCH REPORT
MARCH saw the club’s annual general meeting, a chance to celebrate achievements across the club for all sorts of contributions with the club trophies.
The male and female club runners of the year were given to Linda Tout and Anthony Worthington for their outstanding contributions to this year’s Cornish Grand Prix Series, both securing age group wins.
Linda qualified to run a marathon for England and Great Britain and won a silver medal in the GB Championships.
The male and female ‘Most Improved’ awards went to Sid Standlick and Ayesha Gillespie.
Sid was a Couch to 5K graduate who swiftly progressed through the groups on training nights, while other trophy winners were ‘Group Leader of the Year’ which was given to Julia Mansell; a selfless member of the club who has dedicated endless amounts of time in supporting members old and new.
‘Club Member of the Year’ was given to Maggie Bunting for her contribution to the running of the club; she often arranges the groups for the evening on training nights and has been a committee member since the inception of the club. Male and female triathletes were Finlay Allen and Mel Hancock.
Club Colour awards were given to team members who represented Tamar Trotters at eight or more events in the Cornish Grand Prix Series.
These were awarded to Dominic Parnell, Ayesha Gillespie, Linda Tout, Lyn Coffman, Jane Coffman, Steve Baker, Darren Blenkinsop and Anthony Worthington.
The new club kit was also launched so look out for us on our training nights on a Tuesday or a Thursday, at parkruns or any races this year!
A huge thank you was given to the retiring committee members for the dedication to the club. Appreciation was shown to John Ainsworth, Jane Bremner, David Bremner, Sue Court, Bex Ezra-Ham, Rich Ezra-Ham, Jenny Pitt, Dean Barrett and Diana Nicholson.
The Trotters have been far and wide competing in recent times.
The Looe Ten Miler, known for its incredibly tough, hilly nature, took place on Sunday, February 25.
Despite some dreadful weather, it didn’t stop 15 hardy trotters taking to the start line.
Just over the hour mark saw Jacob Landers pass the finish line in first place, a strong contribution to an overall first team win for the Trotters, one better than the year before. Age category wins also happened for Kevin Edwards, Steve Baker and Richard Morton.
The Granite Way 10 saw five ladies travel up to Okehampton.
A second age category win was had by Susan Mason and a first age category win for Jane Bremner. Some other members were graduates from the club’s Couch to 5K programme, showing that events are suitable for anyone of all abilities and experience.
More Trotters triumphs was had at the Bideford Half Marathon with fast times across the board. Bex Ezra-Ham was the first lady across the line, a staggering three minutes ahead of the rest.
Other Trotters in attendance included Ollie Oldfield, Rich Ezra-Ham, Steve Bullen and Lula Nicholls. Impressive personal bests were achieved for Luke Atwood, Rob Warner, Kevin Edwards and Crispin Brabner.
March saw the tenth and final week of our Couch to 5K programme with 17 students running the distance surrounded by existing trotters for encouragement and support.
If you would like further information about joining the club for running, triathlon or the Couch to 5K programme, search ‘Tamar Trotters Running Club Saltash’ on Facebook or visit www.tamartrotters.co.uk
The next Couch to 5K course starts on May 10.
The Saltash Half Marathon and 5K takes place on Sunday, May 5 with all finishers receiving a medal.