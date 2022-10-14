Bullock fires Clarets to first win of season
By David Sillifant | Sports Reporter |
[email protected]
Friday 14th October 2022 12:25 pm
Share
Launceston players celebrate their winning goal (Colin Hilton )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Tom Bullock’s superb long-range strike finally gave Launceston their first win of the season on Tuesday night as they beat Dobwalls 2-1 at Pennygillam in the South West Peninsula League Premier West division.
A scrappy first half was brought to life by Alfie Cole’s brilliant effort in injury-time before the Dingos levelled through the prolific Kelvin Fyneboy seven minutes into the second half.
However, Bullock’s bullet 25-yard effort just after the hour ensured Neil Price could savour his first victory since replacing Dan Hart in the summer.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |