EVERY game in the Victory League ended 3-2 with leaders Bugle A winning at St Neot thanks to wins for Justin Oxenham, Josh Bristow and Gary Spencer with Mark Storey and Steve Courts replying.
St Blazey A picked up a great win at home to Tregonissey A as Liam Reynolds and Stuart Dewings who won 2 frames on the night with Jason Cocks and Ryan Bilson (44 break) getting the away points.
Bethel A continue to struggle losing at Pelynt with Garry Stephens and Andy Peers winning for them with Richard Broad Andrew Gooch and Jamie Daniell scoring for the home side.
Bethel D went 2 up at home to Mevagissey B through Jason Pascoe and Paul Baron but Dave Kendall and Matt Rowe levelled things up with Steve Benallack playing superbly to take out Pete Chambers at the last.
St Blazey B remain unbeaten as they took four frames at Lerryn with victories for Gavin Dyche, George Taylor Clive Stuthridge and Kyle Masters black ball win with James Stephens replying.
Mevagissey A look strong and took out Bethel C 4-1 with James Tomlinson, Ben Prynn, Matt Chesterfield and Darren Powell all winning with James Smithson taking the only away frame.
Predator Tregale and Amanda Fleming who beat Lee McKinstry got Tregonissey C two good points at home to Gorran Haven who replied through Steve Williams, Rob Bunney and Warren Ball.
Mevagissey C are having a much Improved season and got there third win of the season at Bethel B. Mark Ferguson won a very long first frame beating Ady Dyche with Mike Haley levelling things up beating Benjamin Baker, Glyn Tamblin and Adrian Evans took the next two frames to secure the win, with Craig Nicholls edging past Richard Tamblin in the evenings final game.