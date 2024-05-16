BUDE Town have announced Steve Hackett as their new first team manager for the 2024/25 SWPL Premier West campaign.
Hackett takes over from the recently departed Ben Potter who left the club earlier this month along with chairperson and his mother, Emma Down.
Hackett takes over having had a trophy-laden spell in charge of the reserves who have won the league title in their last two seasons, albeit at a much lower level.
This year saw them win St Piran League Division Three East without losing a game, while they also retained the Kingsley League Hutchings Cup after defeating South Molton 2-0 at Bideford.
While his exploits have been impressive, it has been at Step Ten of the pyramid – four levels lower than the first team who finished 12th in the 17-team division.
A club statement said: “New manager Steve Hackett has stepped up from his successful reign as Bude Town Reserves manager and brought in Liam Dart as first team coach.
“Steve helped transform the reserves over the last two seasons with some exciting signings in his tenure and built a hard-working, free flowing, attacking side that finished unbeaten in the league as champions this season and won the Hutchings Cup two seasons in a row.”
Hackett has also brought in Liam Dart as first team coach, while Karl Tweitman (fitness coach) and Rob Francis (head coach) complete the four-man group.
The statement continued: “Liam has a wealth of experience in the South West Peninsula League from his playing and managing time with Callington, Holsworthy and Torrington. He has a real pedigree with his coaching qualifications and immense knowledge of the game. He will be a huge asset to the club and we are delighted to have him on board.
“Karl Tweitman has stepped up as fitness coach with his fantastic training sessions, motivation and passion for the game and Rob Francis completes the back room team as head coach. Rob played for Falmouth, Bideford and Truro in his time and brings a wealth of experience, high standards, knowledge and passion to push the club forward this campaign on and off the pitch.
“Over the upcoming weeks the management will be looking to recruit exciting, young, local players into the already excellent group that we already have within the club and build the foundations in what is a new direction for the football club. There is a renewed energy right now and we are looking forward to seeing where the season takes us and a bright future.
“One of the main aims is to bring the surrounding community to the football club which offers football to 100s of boys and girls in the youth teams right the way up to the reserve team, first team, ladies team and the veterans team.
“If any local businesses would like to sponsor or offer any help, we would love to hear from you.”
Come back tomorrow for a big interview with the new Bude boss.