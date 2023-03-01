BUDE remain in relegation trouble after a 52-21 defeat at Penryn in Counties One Western West on Saturday.
Although the visitors led 7-5 at one point, mid-table Penryn ran out comfortable winners at Kernick Road.
The visitors scored tries from Olly Mounce, Finley Fry and Luke Wilson with centre Olly Denford converting all three.
Bude, who now have a must-win encounter against winless Falmouth this Saturday, will all in likelihood have to win at either Kingsbridge or Tiverton in their final two outings.
