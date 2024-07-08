Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East round-up – Saturday, July 6
LEADERS St Neot remain five points clear at the top of the table following a comfortable eight-wicket victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Duloe.
Duloe were without some key players and got off to a tough start against opening bowlers Mike Drown (2-16) and Jack Brice (2-52).
But a combination of 55 not out from Simon Massey and 15 from number ten Sam Conway plus 44 extras helped them reach 166-9.
However that total was knocked off in just 24.1 overs as after Liam Jones (19) and David Masters (11) made starts, Jack Kent (36no) was joined by David Brice who smashed the bowling to all parts for his 74 not out. Felix Plant took 3-34 from three expensive overs.
A weakened Pencarrow were thrashed by six wickets by second-placed St Blazey Seconds.
They were dismissed for just 59 despite 27 from Kevin Sherratt, but picked up a couple of bonus points with the ball.
Lanhydrock’s batsmen also had a tough time of it at St Stephen who eventually won by three wickets.
The Bodmin-based club made the short trip to the Clay Country and were all out for just 99 despite 24 from the returning Mike Horne and double figure scores from Mark Trudgeon, Jasper Heaver and Soma Smith.
Teenagers Soma Smith (2-17) and Alfie Wilson (4-12) then shared six wickets with the ball, but the hosts got home after 24 overs.
Menheniot-Looe earned a 55-run success at Newquay Thirds in a match reduced to 30 overs.
In a bizarre innings, openers Peter Swinford and Alex Caddy added 48 before they slipped to 96-8.
But number ten Brian Caddy smashed 39 not out from 29 balls to help them to 157-9.
Stuart Adams was then the pick in the chase as his 5-23 helped dismiss Newquay for 102.