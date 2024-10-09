By Keith Field
St Mellion Golf Club Seniors’ ‘The Fossils’
ELFORDLEIGH were welcomed to St Mellion on Tuesday, October 1 for the first contest of their double-header.
In dry conditions, the players were treated to a Kernow course in fantastic condition.
Although a couple of the matches bucked the trend with 5&4 victories for the hosts, the remaining matches were close affairs.
With the greens in terrific condition, putting favoured the brave and none more so than visiting captain Roger Cox, who, with partner Steve Aplin, did not miss a thing in their victory.
Match five was halved otherwise St Mellion came home in the remaining matches to win 5.5 to 1.5.
Nearest the Pin on the 14th went to Nick Thomas (Elfordleigh) and St Mellion’s Pete Mehigan who put an impressive backspin on his ball which landed just a couple of feet away from the pin then spun backwards toward the pond to stop just a few heart-stopping inches inside the marker.
St Mellion pairings results: Brian Pound and Colin Marshall lost 2&3; Nigel Coulson-Stevens and John Raphael won 3&1; Melvyn Carter and John Clements won 5&4; Alec Brannan and Mike Page won 1-up; Guy Pennington and Kevin Smith halved; Marc Nash and Richard Firth won 1-up; Keith Field and Pete Mehigan won 5&4.
Thursday, October 3, saw the penultimate trophy competition of the season, the Ken Dare Trophy.
The course had been set up with some wicked pin positions.
The greens when effected by overnight dew were a little slow, but after that disappeared it became devilishly quick.
It was a poor day at the office for the bulk of the 58 entrants, but Alec Brannan demonstrated his skills and returned home with a winning 36 points. One stroke back was Marc Nash and in third place, John Raphael with 34.