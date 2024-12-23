National League, South Division:
Aveley 1 Hornchurch 1, Chippenham Tn 0 Bath City 3, Dorking Wanderers 1 Worthing 2, Eastbourne Borough 0 Salisbury 0, Enfield Tn 0 Boreham Wood 2, Farnborough 0 Hampton & Richmond 0, Hemel Hempstead Tn 1 St Albans City 1 - Abandoned, Slough Tn 1 Chesham Utd 1, Tonbridge Angels 1 Maidstone Utd 3, Truro City 1 Weston-super-Mare 1, Welling Utd 0 Chelmsford City 1, Weymouth 2 Torquay 2.
Southern League, Division One South:
Bemerton Heath’ 2 Bashley 1, Bideford 1 Willand Rov 0, Cribbs 1 Tavistock 1, Evesham Utd 0 Bishops Cleeve 4, Falmouth Tn 2 Mousehole 0, Helston Ath 1 Exmouth Tn 2, Larkhall Ath 0 Shaftesbury 1, Malvern Tn 2 Cinderford Tn 2, Melksham Tn 2 Westbury Utd 0, Thatcham Tn 0 Didcot Tn 0, Yate Tn 1 Bristol Manor Farm 1.
Western League, Premier Division:
Brislington 0 Portishead Tn 3, Brixham 5 Ivybridge Tn 1, Ilfracombe Tn 0 Barnstaple Tn 4, Nailsea & Tickenham 1 Clevedon Tn 5, Paulton Rov 4 Oldland Abbotonians 2, Saltash Utd 2 Torpoint Ath 0, St Blazey 2 St Austell 4, Street 0 Bridgwater Utd 1, Wellington 0 Buckland Ath 1, Welton Rov 0 Shepton Mallet 5.
SWPL, Premier West:
Callington Tn 1 Launceston 1, Camelford 4 Wadebridge Tn 1, Holsworthy v Bude Tn - Post, Liskeard Ath 2 Millbrook 1, Penzance 1 St Day 1.
St Piran League, Premier East:
Gunnislake 2 Callington Tn 2.
St Piran League, Premier West:
Illogan RBL 2 Redruth Utd 1, Pendeen Rov 0 St Just 2, Pendeen Rov v St Just - Post, Penryn Ath 0 Falmouth Tn 11, Porthleven 0 Helston Ath 3.