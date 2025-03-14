By Glyn Coggon
THE indoor bowls season is now drawing to an end, and the top players in the county will be competing at Veryan over the coming weekend (March 22 and 23) in the County Finals.
The main event, the Singles Final, starts at 10am on Saturday and sees Ian Drew from Carnmoggas attempting to retain his title and complete a 15th triumph in the event.
Opponent Gary Frost from Newquay is on top form and will be seeking his first Singles title to complement Pairs, Triples, and Rinks championships in previous years. A high-quality game is guaranteed.
The Pairs final is scheduled to start at the same time with Adam Brooks and Roger Teague of Newquay competing against Carnmoggas’ Ted Hammerton and Richard Rowe with a new set of names guaranteed on the trophy.
Gary Frost takes to the green again in the afternoon session at 1.30pm when he joins club-mates Darren Mudge and Tim Phillips in the Triples final against the Veryan combination of Chris Tabb, Glyn Mitchell and Bob Shields.
Sunday morning’s games have a later start at 11am with both the Rinks and Mixed Pairs finals starting then. The Veryan rink of Kevin Butler, Glyn Mitchell, Andrew Laity, and Colin Binny will have home advantage over the Newquay rink of Frank Stott, Gary Cope, David Parr, and the omnipresent Gary Frost.
The Mixed Pairs sees the Caradon duo of Chris and Terry Harrison take on Bodmin’s Elysia Hawke and Peter Thomas.
Veryan offers excellent parking and good viewing around the green for any interested spectators.