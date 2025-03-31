By Nicholas Truscott
DULOE duo Chris Page and Charlotte Rawlings were crowned county Four Wood Pairs champions at Carnmoggas on Saturday.
In the quarter-finals they beat Luxulyan’s Steve Williamson and Austen Runnells 12-8, while another last eight tie saw club-mates Leonard Lee and Mark Slack win 9-3 against Bob Banks and Geoff Risdon (Camelford).
John Thomas and Mike Dyer (Newlyn Trinity) survived a late comeback by Rosemary Young and Rita Hancock (Blisland), who scored seven on the last ends, to win 11-10.
Holmans’ Elise Daniell and Peter Hore eased past Sandra and John Worton (St Newlyn East) 10-3 to also progress.
In the semi-finals, Lee and Slack’s superior scoring with a five and two threes saw them through 13-9 against Thomas and Dyer, while Page and Rollings only dropped two ends as they won 13-4 against Daniell and Hore.
In the final, Page and Rollings came from behind against Lee & Slack to win 11-6.
Earlier in the day, the Two Wood Singles crown was played for, starting with the quarter-finals.
Chris Page defeated fellow Duloe player Mark Slack 9-8 in a tight match where 13 of the 15 ends saw only one shot scored by either player.
David Topliffe received a bye into the last four due to work commitments ruling out his opponent. Helston’s Paul Symons was always in front in taking a 12-7 win against Luxulyan’s John Worth. Holmans’ Steve Smith similarly was always ahead against Luxulyan’s Christine Worth in a 12-6 victory.
The semi-finals saw Page eased past Topliffe 15-5, while the clash between Symons and Smith was a thriller as Symons ran out a 10-9 winner on the last end.
He took that momentum into the final, opening an early lead which he kept to take it 11-7 and secure his first county short mat title.