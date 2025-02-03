By Nicholas Truscott
CORNWALL COUNTY SHORT MAT BOWLS ASSOCIATION LATEST
TWENTY-NINE teams took part in the County Triples at Carnmoggas on Saturday, drawn into one group of five and six groups of four with the group winners and best runner-up going through to the finals at the same venue on Sunday, March 23.
Group One winners were Rosemary Young, Rita Hancock and Keith Matthews (Blisland) with 6 points +26 shots after winning the final group game against Graham Luke, Ken Horrell and Tony Jago (Withiel) by two shots.
Bob Banks, Lee Rowland and Oskar Bryan (Camelford & District) took Group Two with 4 points +21 shots. Carol Dodd, Sandra Worton and John Worton (St Newlyn East) won their final game 28-2 including three maximum scores to finish second with 4 +20.
Group Three winners were Caroline Trubshaw, Alan Trubshaw and Martin Boraston (Duloe) with 5 +22 after a last game draw with Roy Bollinger, Chris Jennings and Mark Williams (Camelford & District) who finish second in the group with 5 +16 to take the best runner-up spot.
Dennis Shorthouse, Richard Kerr and Neil Gribble’s (Landrake) score of 6 +39 was enough to secure Group Four, while second in the group were Paddy Spear, Christine Spear and Ros Moxham (Saltash Kernow) with 3 -7.
The Newlyn Trinity trio of Simon Lees, Morgan Lees and Mike Dyer took top spot in Group Five with 6 +24 after a last game 14-6 success against Chris Mortimore, Alan Holden and Graham Reeves (Landrake) who finished second in group with 4 +6.
Group Six winners were Elise Daniell, Steve Smith and Peter Hore (Holmans) with 6 +29 after a 14-7 last game victory where they scored two maximums and two singles against Phil Truscott, Peter Brock and Rob Peareth (Lostwithiel). Second in group went to Chris Page, Tony Page and Charlotte Rollings (Duloe) with 4 +5.
The day’s best total score was produced by Andy Jiggens, John Mills-Ramage and Rob D’Agostino from Kensey Vale with 6 +41. Second in Group Seven were Diana Morris, Brenda Benney and Percy Tripp (Helston) with 4 -5.