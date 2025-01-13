The Premier team are tied with the visitors on 104 points going into the match and require 21 out of a possible 40 points. The reward for the winners will be a place in the Premier One Knockout competition and a Preliminary Round match almost certainly against Hampshire over the weekend of February 1 and 2. Defeat would mean a place in the Premier Two Knockout competition and a quarter-final against West Sussex or Surrey over the weekend of February 15 and 16.