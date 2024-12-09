CORNWALL’S short mat bowlers travelled to Bere Regis to face Dorset in the Inter County Championship on Sunday, writes Nicholas Truscott.
Cornwall Premier Team picked up one win in the first session, via Luke Jolly’s (Holmans) 15-7 success in the singles.
Five points came in the second session with Simon Lees (Newlyn Trinity), John Worton (St Newlyn East) and Mike Dyer (Newlyn Trinity) winning 15-10 and Andy Jiggens (Kensey Vale), Nicholas Truscott (Holmans) and Steve Smith (Holmans) drawing 11-11 in the Triples.
At the lunch break, Cornwall trailed 10-4 on points and 83 shots to 123.
The third session brought just one win for Cornwall, Nigel Nicholls’ (Newlyn Trinity) 19-10 in the singles to leave the match score at Dorset 21 points and 181 shots to Cornwall’s seven points and 119 shots.
The final session brought three wins for Cornwall. In the Triples, Simon Lees, John Worton and Mike Dyer won 9-8 and Andy Jiggens, Nicholas Truscott and Steve Snith won 13-11.
In the Fours, Oskar Bryan (Camelford), Austen Runnels (Luxulyan), Mark Willliams (Camelford) and Peter Hore (Holmans) won 18-6. The final match score was Dorset 25-15 in Dorset’s favour and 219 shots to 170.
Devon hosted Somerset on Sunday taking a large 33-7 win to join Cornwall on 104 points in second place in the group. Cornwall host Devon at Carnmoggas on Sunday, January 19 in a match where the winner will take the second place in group and a place in the ICC Knockout competition.
The A team were also in action at the same venue against their Dorset counterparts.
Cornwall started strongly, taking maximum points from the first session. Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow) and David Topliffe (Boscastle) winning 18-10 and 14-6 respectively in the Singles, Rosemary Young (Blisland) and Rita Hancock (Blisland) and Jon Read (Duloe) and John Worth (Luxulyan) winning 22-6 and 21-3 respectively in the Pairs.
Three more victories in the second session put Cornwall in a commanding position on the match.
In the Triples, Dennis Shorthouse (Landrake), Eileen Williams (Camelford) and Tony Jago (Withiel) won 14-12 and in the Fours, Graham Luke Withiel), Christine Worth (Luxulyan), Morgan Lees (Newlyn Trinity) and Richard Kerr (Landrake) and Pat Coward (Luxulyan), Chris Jennings (Camelford), Rob Price-Brind (Luxulyan) and Mark Payne (Holmans) won 20-7 and 11-8 respectively. Cornwall led 14 points and 122 shots to two points and 70 shots at the lunch break.
In the third session, Cornwall took both Pairs through Rosemary Young and Rita Hancock (15-11) and Jon Read and John Worth (19-7).
Cornwall claimed the bonus points in the Singles and Pairs and extended the lead to 22 points (179 shots) to six points (114 shots).
In the final session Cornwall won both Triples as Lynne Davey (Liskeard), Nigel Taylor (Penzance) and Gary Davey (Liskeard) won 17-13 and Dennis Shorthouse, Eileen Williams and Tony Jago by 12 points to nine.
Cornwall claimed the Triples and Fours bonus points to finish the match with a final score of Dorset 10 points (164 shots) Cornwall 30 points (226 shots).
Devon hosted Hampshire on Sunday taking a 21-19 win to tighten their grip on second place behind Hampshire with Cornwall moving into third ahead of Dorset.
Cornwall host Devon at Carnmoggas on Sunday, January 19 in a match where if Cornwall score 31 points they will take the second place in group and a place in the ICC Knockout competition.