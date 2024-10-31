By Roger Ellard
CALLINGTON Bowling Club held a short mat bowls tournament earlier this month, held over six days.
The tournament attracted a total of 25 teams of four players from Cornwall and Devon, all playing to qualify as being one of the five teams to play in the finals day scheduled for Saturday, October 19.
The competition got under way on Monday, October 14 when a high bar was set for the standard of bowls necessary to compete and qualify to play in the final sessions.
This tournament never disappoints to feature some thrilling encounters throughout the six days, and each session produces a winning team who qualify for the five-team final.
Blisland Short Mat Bowls Club managed to conjure up what is known in the game as a ‘Hot-Shot’ end; this is where a team scores the maximum number of eight shots possible on one end played.
This was achieved at the expense of the Liskeard SMBC who to their credit tried hard to reduce the deficit that was then created. However, the pressure was maintained and gave Blisland the opportunity to qualify and play again on the Saturday.
The other teams rising to the challenge of qualifying were Dartmoor Drifters, Saltash BC, Winkleigh and Kensey Lions. The achievement earlier in the week was maintained by the competition winners Blisland – made up of Max Burden, Rosemary Young, Rita Hancock and Keith Matthews.
Worthy runners-up were the Dartmoor Drifters team of Maria Golden, Rosemary Perryman, Peter Golden and Peter Ross.
Both teams were presented with individual engraved glasses for their achievements by Callington Bowls Club short mat bowling secretary, Mick Gorman, who along with his wife Ann and other members of the host club, were responsible again for organising a superb event.