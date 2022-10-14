Blues remain firmly in title hunt
Liskeard Athletic kept up the pressure on South West Peninsula League Premier West leaders St Blazey with an excellent 3-0 victory at Wadebridge Town on Wednesday night.
The Blues took the lead when Max Gilbert fired home a hotly disputed 43rd-minute penalty.
However, they produced an excellent second-half display and scored twice more through Macauley Thorp and Gilbert again to leave them only one point behind St Blazey in the table, having both played 12 games.
Liskeard are in action again tomorrow when they entertain last season’s Cornwall Senior Cup finalists Wendron United in the second round of the Walter C Parson League Cup (3pm kick-off).
Wendron are one place and three points behind the Blues in the league table so it should be some battle.
