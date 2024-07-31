FORMER Kent batsman Alex Blake was the star of the show with a brilliant unbeaten 160 as Cornwall won the Tamar derby by five wickets against Devon at Truro on Tuesday afternoon.
The left-hander’s 149-ball knock contained 15 fours and nine sixes as the Duchy made it two wins from three in NCCA Western Division One ahead of their trip to Cheshire on Sunday (11am).
While that knock was impressive, there was also a standout performance from pro Will MacVicar whose match figures of 12-131 including 8-46 on the opening day, kept Cornwall in the hunt.
Devon were dismissed for just 120 in the first innings thanks to MacVicar’s remarkable spell which saw him bowl 21.1 overs on the trot.
Cornwall’s batsmen eeked out a 51-run lead on first innings with Blake top-scoring with 48. There was also 27 apiece from skipper Paul Smith and MacVicar.
Devon’s second innings was a fine effort led by centuries from wicket-keeper Matt Thompson and number six Lawrence Walker.
They made 115 and 116 respectively as Devon were dismissed for 335 in 115.4 overs.
MacVicar sent down 33.4 overs for figures of 4-85, while Redruth’s Ellis Whiteford wasn’t far behind with 4-88 from 26 overs.
Seamers Ben Ellis and Adam Snowdon took the other wickets to fall as Godfrey Furse’s side were set 285 to win.
Although Max Tryfonos departed for a duck, Helston duo Karl Leathley and Billy Taylor added 46 to see off the new ball, before the latter was lbw to Sam Read (4-76).
Leathley ground his way to 31 from 114 balls before being run out James Horler, but although not big, partnerships kept coming.
Blake and MacVicar (22) added 50, and although skipper Smith was in and out for 11, 100 were needed with five wickets in-hand.
But Blake found a perfect ally in Jake Rowe (31no) as the winning runs came in the 73rd over.