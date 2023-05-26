WILL Biddick continued his recent golden spell with a double in front of a big crowd in the Exmoor Foxhounds meeting at sunny Bratton Down on the top of Exmoor, writes Granville Taylor.
A remarkable total of 12 winners in the past three weeks has included five doubles, putting the Truro-born jockey on the verge of his eighth National Jockeys’ title.
Ninth Wave brought up Biddick’s half century for the season in the Conditions Race for the Donna Kingdon Memorial Cup, drawing clear of Geoff Barfoot-Saunt’s mount Ahead of the Game on the climb to the judge.
Peter and Kathy Musgrave’s nine-year-old was repeating last Sunday’s course win.
“It was easier than last week. He jumped well and we got a clear run. He really likes this course,” reported the rider.
Teresa Clark had sent out Ninth Wave from her yard at Aisholt on the Quantocks, and promptly added to that success when My Keepsake won the 14-runner Open Maiden sponsored by Risdon Hosegood Solicitors.
This time Biddick had to produce his brand of magic as the mare came into the race with a very questionable CV which included a refusal and unseat on her last two outings.
McGregors Charge led from halfway and looked sure to give jockey Michael Treneer his first winner of the season until Biddick weaved his way through the challenging group to hit the front near the line.
“That was a Biddick master class,” said trainer Teresa Clark, adding some home truths about the Kalanisi mare.
“She has buried me a few times. Up the hills, in the field, and in the yard.”
Hopefully the penny has now dropped for the ex-Philip Hobbs trained seven-year-old who runs in the colours of Mark Pendarves.
The Hunt race, sponsored by RSM Beares and Brian Thorne & Son, was a match but still produced drama.
Odds-on favourite Arv Way There was seemingly well in control when darting round the last fence, leaving Miss Benjo to come home alone.
This time Biddick was doing his training job as Chad Bament took the mount on the mare, who had also collected the Quantock Staghounds hunt race two months ago.
Josh Newman was another jockey in form and took his tally for the season to 22 thanks to a double on Donny’s Fortune and Dr Rhythm.
Newman also trains Donny’s Fortune for John and Floss Symes, and sent the 9-4 favourite clear at the last to take the Heddon Mill Construction Restricted after market rival That’s Me had unseated Tom Broughton rounding the final bend.
“He was keen early but travelled well and jumped well on the whole,” reported the rider, who is also in line for the National trainers’ award, stabling between six and 14 horses this season.
Tina Dunsford’s consistent 10-year-old Dr Rhythm clocked up his fifth win of the season for the Bishop’s Nympton yard of Keith Cumings with an easy success in the Riverside Caravan & Camping Park Men’s Open.
“He is not so ground dependent nowadays. He was a bit on and off the bridle and I was happy to sit in and hit the front going to the last,” said the jockey, enjoying his best season in the saddle.
The Bray Leino Ladies’ Open winner Monsieur Gibraltar had looked a light of other days as he came into the race with this season’s form figures PPP.
It was a different story at Bratton Down, however, as the veteran with 26 wins over jumps behind him, now with Christopher Barber, bowled along on the quick ground to repeat his win in this race last year.
Christopher’s girlfriend, Ella Orttewell, was in the saddle wearing the colours of her parents Alex and Sophie.
“He was pulling my arms out and seems a different horse with the change of scenery to Seaborough,” said Ella, before describing some pre-race trauma.
“The box broke down on the way, he spread a plate and was kicked at the start.”
With that in mind it was a decent performance as he clocked what must be a course record five minutes and 37 seconds on the prevailing quick ground, beating useful performers Grageelagh Girl and King’s Quay.