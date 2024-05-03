BUDE Town boss Ben Potter has left his role at Broadclose Park, as has his mother, chairlady Emma Down.
The Seasiders endured a mixed 2023/24 campaign following Potter’s promise of a SWPL Premier West title push, and can finish no higher than 12th in the 17-team division.
A high turnover of players hasn’t helped, while their tally of 82 goals conceded is the sixth worst in the division.
That said, going forward they were a treat to watch at times, notching 69 from their 32 outings, which is comfortably in the top ten in the league.
However, it was their poor disciplinary record which got them the most attention as they finished with 13 red cards — more than double Newquay’s tally in second.
During Potter’s time in charge, which has lasted four seasons and initially saw him and Josh Allen as joint managers before Allen stepped down last summer, the club have improved on and off the field.
Having started in the old St Piran League Premier Division East in the 2020/21 season, Bude were top of the league after 12 games when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
The following campaign saw them finish fourth, but were awarded promotion due to being the highest side eligible to do so.
Last season saw them finish an excellent fifth with 17 wins from their 30 games, and although this campaign has been much more difficult, the club have seen floodlights installed, while there is hope of a new clubhouse and facilities in the coming months.
However, following a meeting, they have gone their separate ways.
On their Facebook page this morning, Bude Town posted: “Bude Town Football Club can confirm that Ben Potter has left his post as first-team manager and his mum, Emma Down as chairlady.
“Everyone at the club would like to thank Ben and Emma for their service during what has been a challenging season on and off the pitch.
“We look forward to a new chapter at Bude Football Club of getting the right person in charge with the vision of developing young, local, talented footballers to bring the crowds, feel-good factor and energy back to the Broadclose.
“We wish Ben and Emma all the best with their next ventures.”
Potter was able to attract players from a far higher level to Broadclose Park during his tenure, and it’s clear he hopes to be in the manager’s hotseat again.
In a statement on his personal X account, formerly known as Twitter, Potter said: “Unfortunately I have decided to step down from the job as manager of Bude Town. I am leaving happy with what I’ve achieved and left the club/team in a better place.
“Getting the club back into the South West Peninsula League and into the FA Vase for the first time ever is something I will always be proud of, along with the floodlights and ground improvements that have been made in my tenure.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the club’s ambition and my ambition don’t meet anymore.
“That being said, I wish the club all the best for the future and thank them for putting faith in me in the first place.
“I’d also like to thank all my players, assistants and the hard workers at the club that have helped us achieve what we have.
“It’s time to push on now to a new ambitious venture and I look forward to seeing what’s in store.”