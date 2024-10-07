By Gareth Davies
ASSISTANT boss Stewart Yetton says his Truro City side were ‘good value’ for their win over table toppers Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South on Saturday.
In windy conditions at the Truro City Stadium, as the home side celebrated their 135th anniversary, Jaze Kabia’s 13th minute strike, latching on to a Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain long throw, proved to be the difference between the two sides.
It was a meek surrender of their unbeaten record so far this term for Bobby Wilkinson’s Tudors, who barely fired a shot in anger all afternoon.
“It was an absolutely fantastic victory for us,” Yetton told trurocity.co.uk. “Hemel came here today in great form and haven’t lost all season. They hadn’t conceded a goal away from home so we knew it would be a tough game.
“Bobby gets his teams very well organised so with that in mind, we are delighted to come away with three points.
“It was very tough conditions for both sides, but on the balance of play, we were good value for the victory.”
Yetton added: “We scored in the first half and we had an opportunity or two that we should have done better with.
“We did think that there would be a bit of an onslaught and although Hemel had a bit of pressure at times, I only think Dan (Lavercombe) had a couple of long shots to save.
“I though all of the back three defended really well – Tom (Harrison), Sam (Sanders) and Christian (Oxlade-Chamberlain) were all magnificent, with their heading, clearing and communication.
“That was really pleasing and perhaps we did do more than Hemel when the conditions were favourable.”
The win lifts City up to fifth in the table, continuing the side’s excellent start to life back in the Duchy, and under new boss John Askey too.