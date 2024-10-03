By Kevin Marriott at the Kimberley Stadium
CORNWALL SENIOR CUP (FIRST ROUND)
SaltashUnited 0 Falmouth Town 3
FALMOUTH, who won the Senior Cup in such dramatic fashion against St Austell in May, launched their defence with a much more comfortable passage at Kimberley Stadium on Tuesday night.
They swept aside the challenge of Western League Premier Division Saltash thanks to goals from their man of the match Jack Webber (25 minutes), substitute Luke Barner (63) and striker Rubin Wilson (71).
Falmouth, now a Southern League Division One South team following promotion last season, retain frightening pace and power from midfield, and their set piece delivery from skipper Tom Annear is up there with the best at this level of football.
Andrew Westgarth’s side were on it from the off and only some excellent defending, some of it chaotic, kept the game goalless in the opening 20 minutes.
But the inevitable happened after 25 minutes when Saltash only half cleared an Annear corner from the right, the ball bounced around the penalty area, Ashes keeper Jordan Duffey made a point blank save but from the rebound Webber smashed the ball into the net.
Saltash, who had already lost the versatile and experienced Jack Wood with a groin injury, looked on course for a hammering but to their credit they fought hard to keep it at 1-0 until half-time, with young left back Ethan Wright particularly outstanding.
Ashes manager Macca Brown got a positive response from his players as they saw far more of the ball in the opening 15 minutes of the second half.
But Falmouth introduced fresh legs on the hour with Luke Brabyn being replaced by Luke Barner, who wasted no time in making it 2-0 two minutes later.
It looked like Wilson was about to be substituted when he increased the lead in the 71st minute and indeed that proved to be his final contribution as he made way for Kane Thomas immediately after the goal.
Saltash boss Brown said: “No complaints on the night with the result one bit, congratulations to Falmouth and I wish them all the best in the competition.
“There was a clear difference in freshness, but that’s not a surprise when we’ve played over twice as many games as them and that had a big impact on us really on the night and our chances.
“They’re obviously a better side but we do back ourselves to be capable of beating the best sides, but we have to be fresh and energised and we definitely lacked that last night for one reason or another, whether it was mentally or physically.
“Of course it may have made no difference regardless, we had a brilliant game down at Falmouth last season where we had that energy and freshness and they still beat us that day, but it did feel like we were a bit handicapped on that front last night.
“But full credit to them, they’re like the red arrows, direct and aggressive with their movement and quick in the final third, but we dealt with it reasonably well and whilst the game was 1-0 you’re always in it.
“The momentum changed at half-time and we came out and dominated for a spell, but I think we lacked that true belief in that moment to go and grab the equaliser and I don’t know why that was.”
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Reece Connew, Ethan Wright, Ben Goulty, Tyler Yendle, Jack Wood (Laurence Murray 17), Kieran O’Melia, Tom Huyton, Jake Curtis (Joe Preece 63), Aaron Goulty, Deacon Thomson (Josh Toulson 63).Subs not used: Hayden Greening, Freddy Tolcher.
Saltash United man of the match: Ethan Wright.