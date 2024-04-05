SALTASH have named their teams for tomorrow’s final league games of the season, which is a double-header at Moorlands Lane.
The first team, for the second year in a row, have narrowly missed out on promotion from Counties Two Cornwall, and round off their campaign against St Just (3pm).
They name another strong side, although the likes of Tom Rixon and Jason Carroll are given opportunities to impress.
SALTASH v St Just: Danny Snook, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Jason Carroll, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Lewis Stuart; Ryan Simmons, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Tom Rixon, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Simon Nance, James Sutton, Ryan Cruickshanks, Jack Pritchard.
The seconds have had a solid first season in league rugby in Counties Three Cornwall, although the Ashes have their work cut out against their Wadebridge Camels counterparts (1pm) who are guaranteed to finish second at the very least.
A win for Wadebridge coupled with a loss for Hayle could see them take the title.
Saltash, who have eight wins to their name this season and won 31-21 at Lankelly-Fowey 13 days ago, have excellent availability with nine replacements named.
It means fresh legs should be on at all times as they seek to spoil the Camels party.
SALTASH SECONDS: Dale Partington, Jay Hick, Devan Marshall, Ollie Crawford, Ryan Wilson, Sam Snell, Ross Martin; Harley Adams, Adam McEvoy, Colm Rich, Aidan Marshall (capt), Matt Coker, Charlie Knight, Alfie Libby, Fin Jones. Replacements: Rob Eatwell, Conor Jennison, Josh Bennett, Ryan Thomas, Nick Blake, Pete Harrigan, Andrew Walsh, Kieran Hurrell, Pete Reis.