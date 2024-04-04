Counties Two Cornwall: BODMIN v Veor, Illogan Park v Helston, LISKEARD-LOOE v St Austell Seconds, Newquay Hornets v Perranporth, SALTASH v St Just.

National League Two, West: Bournville v Chester, Exeter University v Camborne, Loughborough v Clifton, Luctonians v Hornets, Newport v Dings Crusaders, Old Redcliffians v Hinckley, Redruth v Dudley Kingswinford.

Wenmoth wins first medal of the year

Cornish Pirates name team for clash with leaders Ealing

