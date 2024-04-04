Friday, April 5
Championship: Cornish Pirates v Ealing Trailfinders, Coventry v Cambridge, London Scottish v Hartpury, Nottingham v Bedford Blues.
Saturday, April 6
Championship: Caldy v Ampthill.
National League One: Plymouth Albion v Rams, Sale FC v Taunton Titans.
National League Two, West: Bournville v Chester, Exeter University v Camborne, Loughborough v Clifton, Luctonians v Hornets, Newport v Dings Crusaders, Old Redcliffians v Hinckley, Redruth v Dudley Kingswinford.
Regional One South West: Launceston v Ivybridge, Lydney v Exmouth, Matson v Devonport Services, Okehampton v Chew Valley, St Austell v Brixham, Weston-super-Mare v Barnstaple.
Regional Two South West: Sidmouth v North Petherton, Teignmouth v Newton Abbot, Topsham v Cullompton, Truro v Crediton, Wadebridge Camels v Chard, Wellington v Burnham-on-Sea.
Counties One Western West: Bude v Bideford, Paignton v Plymstock Albion Oaks, Pirates Amateurs v St Ives, Tavistock v Falmouth, Tiverton v Penryn, Wiveliscombe v Kingsbridge.
Counties Two Cornwall: BODMIN v Veor, Illogan Park v Helston, LISKEARD-LOOE v St Austell Seconds, Newquay Hornets v Perranporth, SALTASH v St Just.
Counties Three Cornwall: Falmouth Seconds v LANKELLY-FOWEY, Hayle v St Austell Thirds, Redruth Albany v Camborne Seconds, Roseland v Bude Seconds, SALTASH SECONDS v Wadebridge Camels Seconds, St Agnes v Launceston Castles.
Sunday, April 7
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Devonport Services v Totnes, Helston v Bude, Topsham v Bideford.