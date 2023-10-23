WESTERN League Premier Division side Saltash United have been handed another home draw in the second round of the FA Vase.
The Ashes, who beat Portishead Town 2-0 on Saturday, will take on village side Downton at the Waterways Stadium on Saturday, November 11 (3pm).
Downton, which is situated near Salisbury in Wiltshire, play in the Wessex League Division One where they have picked up 31 points from a possible 36, and look set to be in the race for the title come the spring.
They progressed on Saturday after a 5-0 home success over league rivals New Milton Town.
Elsewhere locally, Newquay have an away trip to Highworth Town or Shaftesbury, while SWPL Premier West high-flyers St Austell, semi-finalists in 2015, head into Devon to take on Saltash's league rivals Buckland Athletic.