Saltash United have decided against appealing over their removal from the Les Phillips Cup for fielding an ineligible player.
The Ashes beat Torpoint Athletic 5-2 last Tuesday night but the Western League Board deemed they should not have used new signing Carlo Garside as a half-time substitute as he was not signed on at the first attempt to play the game in early December.
That saw Saltash win 2-1 but the league ordered the match to be replayed as the Ashes made four substitutions in the game rather than the three allowed by competition rules, and it was permitted by the match officials.
In a statement issued last night, Saltash said: "Saltash United FC have today received notification that we have been removed from the Toolstation Western League Les Phillips Cup.
"Contrary to rule 12e of the competition rules, the League have concluded that the Ashes fielded an ineligible player in the 5-2 win over Torpoint Athletic on Tuesday , January 31.
"The club is extremely disappointed with the outcome. Despite having twice won convincingly against our visitors in the competition, they will now progress into the next round to face Buckland Athletic due to a formality that the club feel would have had no bearing on the overall result on the pitch.
"We have decided not to appeal. The club accepts the decision in good grace and move on to tomorrow’s league game against Sherborne Town."
Torpoint will play their second-round tie away at Buckland on Tuesday, February 21, with a 7.30pm kick-off - the same night Saltash travel to Ashton and Backwell in the Western League Premier Division.