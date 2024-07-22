SALTASH United will go into the Western League season with more experience on board as they look to build on an impressive end to the 2023-24 season.
With a young squad, the Ashes finished 14th in the Premier Division, sixth from bottom, but their run-in brought six wins, three draws and only two defeats from 11 games.
During the summer, exciting striker Tylor Love-Holmes was snapped up by National League South side Truro City, but manager Macca Brown has managed to keep the rest of the squad - and add to it impressively.
It was a real coup to persuade striker Rikki Shepherd and midfield maestro Tom Payne to sign from champions Helston Athletic, while defenders Elliott Crawford and Jack Wood join from neighbours Torpoint Athletic.
So Saltash, who open their league season at home to Brixham on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to St Blazey next Wednesday (7.30pm), look in good shape.
Brown said:”I’m delighted with how the summer has gone, it’s been an extremely busy one but I feel like we are in a better place than we were two months ago as a squad and that was the aim.
“Of course it’s not been perfect for us, Tylor Love Holmes has departed for Truro which is an incredible opportunity for him and one he thoroughly deserves a shot at.
“We are all proud of his progress, he had an outstanding season last year and there was a lot of interest in him over the summer and I think Truro are probably the one side locally who would have lured him away, and that’s the case.
“He’s still only 19, has a brilliant attitude and is a cracking boy so it wouldn’t surprise me one bit if his move to Truro was a huge success and we wish him well.”
He went on: “Everyone could see we lacked that touch of experience last season and I think we have addressed that with the players we’ve brought in.
“Tom and Rikki have come in from Helston, which is not something we expected in April, but we are obviously delighted that it has happened because they’re two excellent players and have been a huge part of Helston’s success in the last two seasons.
“On top of that Jack and Elliott have joined us from Torpoint, so all of a sudden we’ve got a few in the squad that the younger lads can look to on the pitch for guidance in the difficult moments, which is so important.
“Tyler Yendle has signed on a permanent basis after having a really positive last few games of last season and he’s been outstanding and Deacon Thomson has come into the squad and is someone we are really excited about. “He’s only 17 but last season proved that doesn’t really bother us if you’re good enough, and he has certainly looked that over pre-season so he’ll get his chance.”
Looking ahead to the season, Brown said: “There is only so much we can control. I don’t know how well other teams have strengthened but we’ll run our fastest race and see where we end up.
“We’d hope to be operating in the top third of the table rather than the bottom third like last season, and last season’s experience will serve us well of course.
“A lot of our games were so tight, and whilst most didn’t go our way, I feel we’ve now got a bit more in the team to turn those games our way this time around.
“But we know how competitive the Western League is and nothing is that straightforward.”