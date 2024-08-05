By Kevin Marriott
FA CUP EXTRA PRELIMINARY ROUND (SATURDAY)
Brixham 2 Saltash United 0
A GOAL either side of half-time proved enough to send Brixham through to the next round at the expense of a disappointing Saltash side on Saturday.
There was nothing between the sides for most of the first half but the deadlock was broken two minutes before the break with a good finish from James Moxon via the underside of the bar.
Saltash looked for a response as the second half started but before they had the chance to find an equaliser, Brixham doubled their lead through Charlie Johansen (49 minutes).
That goal allowed the home side to sit back more than they might have had to and Saltash didn’t appear to have the cutting edge to recover.
Ashes boss Macca Brown said: “Congratulations to Brixham, there wasn’t much in the game at all but they took advantage of a couple of errors on our part in clinical fashion with two superb strikes.
“We probably had more possession in the first half but didn’t cause them any problems with it, we had a couple of openings but certainly lacked a bit of imagination or quality in the final third.
“We had a couple of good strikes from distance but that was it really and it was the same at our end. Then a loose pass through midfield was intercepted on the halfway line and two passes later it was smashed into the top corner just before half-time. “Then it was a similar story just after half-time, we didn’t react well to losing the ball on the half way line and again the ball was switched and it was hammered in at the near post.
“I always say at Brixham you’re only one pass away from a goal because it’s obviously a small pitch and that rang true for us today.”
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Ben Goulty (Jack Wood 61), Ethan Wright, Josh Toulson (Ed Goodman 46), Tyler Yendle (Jack Kelsey 61), Elliott Crawford, Kieran O’Melia (Jake Curtis 61), Hayden Greening, Deacon Thomson (Joe Preece 53), Aaron Goulty, Jack Jefford. Sub not used: Tom Huyton.