PLYMOUTH Argyle will look to bounce back from Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Sunderland when they welcome Coventry City this evening in the SkyBet Championship (7.45pm).
The Pilgrims led 1-0 at the break at the Stadium of Light thanks to Ryan Hardie’s 12th goal of the season, but efforts from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham ensured the points stayed in Wearside.
Argyle, who are seven points clear of the relegation zone with a game in-hand on 21st-placed Queens Park Rangers, welcome a Coventry side that have lost just one of their last nine league games to shoot into play-off contention.
The Sky Blues beat Millwall 2-1 on Sunday, and are just a point off sixth-placed Norwich City who occupy the final play-off spot.
When the two sides met in the East Midlands earlier in the season, a controversial goal from USA international striker Haji Wright gave Mark Robins’ side a 1-0 success.
Argyle’s home form has been good so far this term, losing just three times at Home Park, and their last league outing at The Theatre of Greens saw them beat Cardiff City 3-1 on Saturday, January 20.
Tonight is the first of three successive matches in Devon.
On Saturday they welcome promotion-chasing Leeds United for a 12.30pm kick-off which will be shown live on Sky Sports, before next Tuesday’s opponents are play-off hopefuls West Bromwich Albion (7.45pm).